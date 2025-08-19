USPS to host a job fair in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — For those in need of a job, the United States Postal Service is hosting a job fair on Saturday, August 23.

USPS says they’re searching for “Rural Carrier Associates” (RCA) and “Assistant Rural Carriers” (ARC). The postal service says both positions involve delivering packages “on a varied schedule that may include weekends and holidays.” Both positions pay $20.38 an hour and are paid bi-weekly.

The job fair will be at the Jacksonville General Mail Facility (1100 Kings Road) starting at 10 A.M.

USPS says the requirements for the positions include:

18 years old at the time of appointment or 16 years old with a high school diploma

United States citizen or permanent resident

pass a criminal background check and drug screening

Valid driver’s license and safe driving record, if driving is part of the job

USPS says some of the benefits include "multiple health and life insurance choices, pension benefits, and a Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) like a 401(k), and vacation time and sick leave."

If you’re unable to attend the job fair, you can also apply on the USPS website.

