The U.S.S. Milwaukee will return to Naval Station Mayport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — USS Milwaukee returns from a U.S. 4th Fleet deployment June 19.

On Monday, the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee will return to Naval Station Mayport, following its eight-month deployment to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations.

Led by Commander Jason Knox, commanding officer of Milwaukee, the ship and its embarked U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment, apprehended or disrupted an estimated 1,664 kilograms of cocaine worth an estimated street value of $116.5 million and removed eight suspected drug traffickers from the narcotics trade.

