JAXPORT is having multiple job openings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Port Authority is hiring in several job fields.

Here are the jobs they are accepting resumes in:

Director, Procurement Services

Marketing Intern

Senior Accountant – Grants & Fixed Assets

Traffic Service Officer (2 positions)

Crane Maintenance Technician II (3 positions)

Painter II (4 positions)

Helpdesk Support Specialist (3 positions – Part Time)

Browse private sector job opportunities.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Father’s Day 2023: Meals and freebies for dad on his special day

Read: Neptune Beach Police Department is looking for full-time and part-time police officers

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.