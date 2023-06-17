Neptune Beach Police Department is looking for full-time and part-time police officers

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Neptune Beach Police Department is hiring police officers that can make up to $57K depending on their experience.

Here are the requirements potential officers will need:

- 21 years of age

- High School Diploma

- Background Investigation

- Officer Certification

- High Moral Character

Read: JaxParks will be having late hours until August for teens

Here are some question NBPD gets frequently asked:

11.4 hr shifts (4 on | 5 off | 5 on | 4 off)

Defined (City) Pension Plan, vest @10yrs

Career Tracks Program

Collective Bargaining / FOP Contract

100% Health Care / 50% Dependent Coverage

Take-Home Car Program

457 Plan Availability

FSA/HSA Options

All Equipment Provided

Starting Pay on a scale from 1-3 years sworn experience

We accept (limited basis) out of State certifications, active academy cadets, and/or applicants who have yet to attend the academy.

For those who are interested can apply here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Jacksonville University, OCEARCH receive $5 million from State of Florida for research HQ in Mayport

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.