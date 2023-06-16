JaxParks will be having late hours until August for teens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The lights are on after dark at several community centers throughout Jacksonville.

Every Friday and Saturday, now through Aug. 5, teens ages 13 - 17 can visit 4 JaxParks locations from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. for free music, dancing, movies, basketball, painting, game truck and more.

Registration is on-site with a picture ID. No programs on June 30 and July 1. There is no entry after 9 p.m. For more information, contact JaxParks at (904) 255-7904 or visit the JaxParks website.

Locations:

CT Brown: 4575 Moncrief Road, Jacksonville, FL 32207

Saturdays Only, Cuba Hunter: 3620 Bedford Road, Jacksonville, FL 32207

Johnnie Walker: 2500 West 20th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209

*Fridays Only, Mary Lena Gibbs: 6974 Wilson Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32210

