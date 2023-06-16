Lincolnville Museum and Cultural Center is hosting a Juneteenth event

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Mahoganee Xperience is coming to the Lincolnville Museum and Cultural Center on Friday, June 16, 2023 at 7:00 pm for a modern Gullah Geechee Music & Art Cultural experience with Lowcountry vocalist, songwriter, photographer and recording artist “Mahoganee.”

There will be multi-disciplinary destination of indigenous Gullah Geechee afro-futurism storytelling through music, photography, mixed media, poetry, songwriting and performance.

Mahoganee Amigér, 2023 recipient of the Leo Twiggs Art Leadership Award from the South Carolina Arts Commision, blends numerous genres to create what she and her husband, music producer André Amigér, have coined Funky Organik Soul. With over 30 years of experience in her field and national credits to her name, Mahoganee’s artistic persona is constantly evolving.

She has performed at the Columbia Museum of Art, for Tedx Talks and other important venues.

This event will take place on the second floor of the LMCC at 7:00 pm. Seating will be first come, first serve. Doors will open at 6:30 pm. Tickets are available for $30 via Eventbrite.

