The Queen of Angels Catholic Bookstore’s pronoun policy lawsuit case was dismissed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A challenge to the City of Jacksonville’s Human Rights ordinance has been dismissed.

As covered previously, the Queen of Angel Catholic Bookstore’s lawsuit was suing over the pronoun policy.

The policy states owners and employees may only use pronouns and titles that align with the person’s biological sex, not their gender expression.

The bookstore’s motion for a preliminary injunction was denied but could be taken up if they try again.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Catholic book store files suit over Jacksonville’s human rights ordinance

Read: Concealed weapon disguised as credit card raises alarm for Jax resident

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.