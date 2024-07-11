Veteran without a family celebrated by hundreds in Jacksonville community

It’s typically a day meant to be somber, but the funeral for Frank Burke Jr. celebrated his life and the community coming together.

“I did not want him to be alone on his last journey,” Joshua Minton said.

Burke and Minton both worked at Ecolabs. Burke was an employee there for 20 years and retired last year.

Burke served in the U.S. Coast Guard. In early May, he passed away at 67 years old.

“We’ve been looking for his family,” Minton said. “Haven’t found anybody and so just put it out there [online] for more than just us to experience this.”

Based on the turnout, you would have no idea that Burke didn’t have a family. Hundreds came out to the Jacksonville National Cemetery to pay tribute. Many people didn’t even know him. They just felt called to be there.

“[It] restores your faith in people,” Minton said.

Members of the Veterans Council of Duval County said this is one of the largest turnouts ever seen. See photos from the day in the gallery below:

