Vice President Kamala Harris expected to speak in Jacksonville on Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The White House has announced that Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Jacksonville on Friday to speak about the fight to protect fundamental freedoms.

Specifically, the Vice President will discuss “the freedom to learn and teach America’s full and true history,” the White House said in a news release.

Vice President Harris is expected to arrive at Jacksonville International Airport to deliver her remarks.

