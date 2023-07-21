Local

Vice President Kamala Harris expected to speak in Jacksonville on Friday

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Vice President Kamala Harris FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Gila River Indian Community, July 6, 2023, in Phoenix. Harris said Tuesday that the government plans to put a cap on how much families pay for child care as part of the Child Care & Development Block Grant program. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File) (Rick Scuteri)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The White House has announced that Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Jacksonville on Friday to speak about the fight to protect fundamental freedoms.

Specifically, the Vice President will discuss “the freedom to learn and teach America’s full and true history,” the White House said in a news release.

Vice President Harris is expected to arrive at Jacksonville International Airport to deliver her remarks.

Action News Jax will be covering the Vice President as soon as she arrives.

