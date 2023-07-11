Video: Highlands Elementary School being demolished to make way for new school building

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Say goodbye to the old Highlands Elementary School!

Duval County Public Schools shared video last week showing the demolition work underway.

Highlands Elementary Demolition We're excited to announce a major step forward in our community: the demolition of the old to make way for the new Highlands Elementary School. Thanks to the half-penny sales tax funding, this 98,000-square-foot school will bring quality education to our community with a capacity for over 750 students in August 2024! Learn more at duvalschools.org/half-penny #NewBeginnings #YourHalfPennyAtWork Posted by Duval County Public Schools on Monday, July 3, 2023

The plan is to build a new 98,000-square-foot school to go in its place.

The new Highlands Elementary is expected to greet about 750 students in August 2024.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

During the 2023-24 school year, Highlands students, staff, and faculty will utilize the now-vacant building of Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School.

That school is now vacant because students from that school are now going to a newly-remodeled Rutledge Pearson Elementary School.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.