Video shows moment gangway collapsed on Sapelo Island, resulting in 7 dead, 6 critically injured

SAPELO ISLAND, Ga. — Action News Jax has obtained video showing the chaotic aftermath of a gangway collapse on Sapelo Island, a barrier island off the coast of Georgia, which left seven people dead and six others critically injured. The victims were plunged into the water while waiting to board a ferry returning to the mainland.

The tragic incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Marsh Landing Dock. According to authorities, at least 20 people fell into the water when the gangway gave way.

Emergency responders from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Georgia State Patrol, McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office, McIntosh County Fire Department, and the U.S. Coast Guard are currently investigating the collapse.

The McIntosh County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the identities of the deceased:

Jacqueline Crews Carter, 75, Jacksonville, FL

Carlotta McIntosh, 93, Jacksonville, FL

Isaiah Thomas, 79, Jacksonville, FL

Cynthia Gibbs, 74, Jacksonville, FL

Charles L. Houston, 77, Darien, GA

William Johnson, Jr., 73, Lithia Springs, GA

Queen Welch, 76, Atlanta, GA

In a developing legal response, three survivors from Jacksonville and Georgia have hired civil rights attorneys from Strom Law Firm, the firm confirmed in a news release.

As investigations into the cause of the collapse continue, families of the victims and survivors are seeking answers and accountability for the tragic event that has devastated communities in both Florida and Georgia.

