Volunteers needed to help in the 2024 International Coastal Cleanup, remove debris from shorelines Sept. 21

The City of Jacksonville’s Keep Jacksonville Beautiful is calling on residents to participate in the 2024 International Coastal Cleanup (ICC), part of the world’s largest volunteer effort to protect oceans, lakes, and rivers. The cleanup will take place on Saturday, September 21, at various locations across the First Coast.

Volunteers will spend a few hours removing debris from shorelines, contributing to the Ocean Conservancy’s global marine debris report. In 2023, Jacksonville volunteers collected 7,000 pounds of debris, with 523 participants donating 1,083 hours of their time.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024

Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024 Where: Various locations across the First Coast (list below)

Various locations across the First Coast (list below) Time: 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. (times vary by location)

Local residents can join this international initiative to help clean beaches and waterways, reducing harm to wildlife and improving boater safety. Volunteers do not need to pre-register; site captains will provide supplies and register participants on-site. Students can also earn community service hours, with certificates available from site captains.

Cleanup Locations and Times:

7 a.m. – 9 a.m.

16th Avenue South - At the Ocean

Atlantic Boulevard - At the Ocean

Beach Boulevard - At the Ocean

Seagate/20th Avenue - At the Ocean

9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Boone Park South - 3725 St. Johns Ave.

Charles Reese Park - 1200 Ken Knight Dr.

Fishweir Park - 3925 Valencia Rd.

Five Points - 1028 Park St.

Ft. Caroline National Memorial - 12713 Ft. Caroline Rd.

Hogans Creek - 701 E. Beaver St.

Hollybrook Park - 319 Cherokee St.

Klutho Park - 204 W. 3rd St.

Leonard Abess Park - 12743 Leonard Abess Park

McCue Park and Boat Ramp - 2510 Second Ave. North

Mandarin Park - 14780 Mandarin Rd.

Riverside Arts Market - 715 Park St.

Riverside Park - 753 Park St.

Tillie K. Fowler Regional Park - 7000 Roosevelt Blvd.

Willow Branch Park - 2870 Sydney St.

Additional Times:

Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park (8 a.m. – 10 a.m.) - 500 Wonderwood Dr.

Lonnie Wurn Boat Ramp (8 a.m. – 10 a.m.) - 4131 Ferber Rd.

Reddie Point Preserve (8 a.m. – 10 a.m.) - 4499 Yachtsman Way

Riverview Community Senior Center & Park (8 a.m. – 10 a.m.) - 9620 W. Water St.

All Wet Sports/Beach Boulevard Boat Ramp (10 a.m. – 12 p.m.) - 8505 Beach Blvd.

For more information, visit the City of Jacksonville’s Keep Jacksonville Beautiful website. Volunteers of all ages are encouraged to take part in this meaningful event to protect Jacksonville’s natural environment.

