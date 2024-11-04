‘Vote Boldly’: Farah & Farah partners with coffee shops to give out free coffee on Election Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Farah & Farah is encouraging people to vote by giving away free coffee at selected coffee shops in the Jacksonville area on Election Day.

The law firm started the campaign, Vote Boldly, in 2020 to motivate voters to get to the polls.

Voters who have their “I Voted” sticker, or proof of their early vote, can get a complimentary coffee from the following locations on Tuesday:

Bold Bean - Riverside (869 Stockton St.. Jacksonville, FL 32204)

Bold Bean - Jax Beach (2400 3rd St. S, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250)

Ground Level (50 N Laura St SUITE 00L1, Jacksonville, FL 32202)

Ink Factory (602 Shetter Ave, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250)

Sago Coffee (318 7th Ave N, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250)

BREW Five Points (1024 Park St, Jacksonville, FL 32204)

Grounds of Grace (1633 University Blvd N, Jacksonville, FL 32211)

Red Owl Coffee Company (5720 University Blvd W, Jacksonville, FL 32216)

Steady Coffee Co. (4070 Herschel St Suite 2, Jacksonville, FL 32210)

Urban Grind Coffee Company (45 W Bay St, Jacksonville, FL 32202)

1985 Coffee Shop (1985 Mayport Rd, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233)

Wake Up Coffee Company (4506 Altama Ave, Brunswick, GA 31520)

For more information on the initiative, visit the Vote Boldly page on Farah & Farah’s website.

