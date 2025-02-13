Voter registration deadline approaching for Camden County special election

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Camden County residents still have time to register to vote for the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax special election.

A SPLOST is a county-wide tax used to fund certain projects proposed by the government.

You have until Tuesday to register to vote on the tax.

Click here to register.

Voting will be on Mar. 18, but you can vote early on the following days:

Monday, Febr. 24 - Friday, Feb. 28

7:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.



Camden County Annex, 107 N. Gross Road, Kingsland

Saturday, Mar. 1

9 a.m. - 5 p.m.



Camden County Annex, 107 N. Gross Road, Kingsland

Monday, Mar. 3 - Friday, Mar. 7

7:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m



Camden County Annex, 107 N. Gross Road, Kingsland



Elections Office, 200 E. 4th Street, Woodbine

Saturday, Mar. 8

9 a.m. - 5 p.m.



Camden County Annex, 107 N. Gross Road, Kingsland



St. Marys Welcome Center, 400 Osborne Street, St. Marys



Elections Office, 200 E. 4th Street, Woodbine

Monday, Mar 10 - Friday, Mar. 14

7:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.



Camden County Annex, 107 N. Gross Road, Kingsland



St. Marys Welcome Center, 400 Osborne Street, St. Marys



