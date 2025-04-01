Voting to soon close in the Special Election for Congressional District 6

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Tuesday’s Special Election for Congressional District 6 has garnered national attention.

Polls show Republican candidate Randy Fine and democrat candidate Josh Weil going head-to-head in what is shaping up to be a tight race.

In St. Johns County, voters were split.

“You’ve got an unelected Elon Musk who has been appointed by the president to go in and totally tear a part the government,” Nell Toensmann tells Action News Jax.

“We’re finding so much corruption that’s been going on for decades,” shares Frank Liliskis.

He tells us Fine who has his vote.

While the country eyes this race to find out who will replace the former congressional 6 seat holder, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, political analysts are also using this race to determine how Americans view President Trump’s policies early on in his second term.

Turnout in special elections is historically low.

Turnout in special elections is historically low.

Vicky Oakes, St Johns County Supervisor of Elections, says that numbers had surpassed her expectation of a 20% voter turnout by midday.

Fine, who has been endorsed by President Trump, was under pressure by fellow Republicans after early reports showed Weil outraising him significantly.

However, St. John County election officials showed republican voters outpacing democrat voters on Election Day.

Weil got a stamp from Senator Bernie Sanders ahead of Tuesday’s special election.

