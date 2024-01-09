In the wake of disappointing season, Jags fire DC Mike Caldwell and staff, sources say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Capping off the end of a season that began with high hopes and ended in a 28-20 loss in Tenessee, multiple sources have announced that the Jags have released defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell.

“News in Jacksonville: Defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell is being let go after two years on Doug Pederson’s staff,” FOXsports writer for the NFC South, Greg Auman posted on his X account just before 7 p.m. on Monday.

News in Jacksonville: Defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell is being let go after two years on Doug Pederson’s staff. Defensive overhaul coming there. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 8, 2024

After serving as inside linebackers coach for the Tamp Bay Buccaneers, Caldwell joined the Jags in Feb. 2022.

The Jaguars ranked 17th in points against (21.8 PPG), 22nd in total yards against (342,82), and only racked up 40 total sacks (ranked 25th).

Jacksonville started 2023 at 8-3 but struggled in their last six games, dropping five of those contests. The loss against the Titans on Sunday eliminated their playoff chances.

