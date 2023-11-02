Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraiser for research taking place Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This weekend, Jacksonville will come together for Walk to End Alzheimer’s — the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

The event is sponsored by Florida Blue and Truli for Health and will start at the UNF J.B. Coxwell Amphitheater. The event begins a 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 4, but the walk officially begins at 9:30 a.m.

November is also National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month and National Family Caregivers Month. One in eight Floridians is estimated to be living with Alzheimer’s supported by more than 827,000 unpaid family caregivers.

On Walk Day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the Promise Garden ceremony. During the ceremony, participants will carry flowers of various colors, each color representing their personal connection to the disease.

For more information and to register, visit alz.org/JacksonvilleWalk.

