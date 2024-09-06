Wall Street Journal ranks UNF among best colleges to set graduates up for financial success

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of North Florida was ranked in the Wall Street Journal’s “The 2025 Best Colleges in the U.S.” list.

The Jacksomvillep-based college was ranked third out of 15 Florida schools.

WSJ ranked 500 colleges in total. Rankings measure how well each college sets up graduates for financial success. According to WSJ, it looked at how much a school improves students’ chances of graduating and their future earnings, while considering feedback from students on college life.

“UNF has among the lowest tuition rates in the country and is part of a State University System that strives to keep costs affordable and relieve the burden of debt for our students,” said UNF President Moez Limayem in a news release. “The University’s first strategic priority is to ensure student success from enrollment to employment and beyond.”

WSJ didn’t measure schools’ reputations or finances.

