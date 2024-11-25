Wanted man arrested in Glynn County after police chase on Sunday

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Alonzo Duncan was arrested by the Glynn County Police Department on Sunday after a foot chase.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to police, Duncan had multiple warrants for his arrest in Glynn County, Brunswick, and multiple Florida jurisdictions.

The police department received an anonymous tip that Duncan was at a home on Townsend Street.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

According to a news release, after police arrived, Duncan gave them a fake name and ran away.

After a short chase, an officer used a taser to stop Duncan.

Officers found a stolen gun after searching him.

Duncan now faces multiple charges including Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, and two probation violations, according to GCPD.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.