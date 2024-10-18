Wanted Person in Glynn County

A man is wanted for varied crimes in Glynn County, Georgia.

Derek Tobias Davis is wanted for numerous charges by GCPD and Brunswick Police. Crimes include False Imprisonment, Aggravated Assault, Kidnapping, and Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Crime with several other out-of-state warrants.

Glynn County Wanted Person

Some useful information regarding Davis‘ physical appearance is below:

Age: 29

Height: 6′2″

Weight: 220 lb

Hair: brown

Eyes: brown

Anyone with information on Davis’ whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or the GCPD non-emergency hotline at 912-554-3695. To remain anonymous, call Silent Witness at 912-264-1333.

