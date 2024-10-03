Ware County schools to remain closed until Oct. 21

Waycross, Ga. — All public schools in Ware County will remain closed through Friday, Oct. 18. Schools will reopen to students on Monday, Oct. 21, the school district posted on its Facebook page Thursday.

“As of October 3, 2024, we are still without power at the Central Office, Daffodil Pre-K, Waresboro Elementary, and Ware Middle,” the Facebook post states. “School system personnel will be focusing their efforts on repairing damages to school facilities, facilitating the inspection of kitchens and water supply for food preparation as required by USDA, and restocking food supply.”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

READ: Hurricane Helene: Death toll passes 200

READ: Twin babies who died alongside their mother in Georgia are youngest-known Hurricane Helene victims

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.