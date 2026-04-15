‘Warehouse Jams’: Feeding Northeast Florida hosts silent disco

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Feeding Northeast Florida continues its “Warehouse Jams” volunteer series with a silent disco.

It’s happening on April 17 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 5245 Old Kings Road.

Volunteers, 21 and up, will sort and pack food for distributions to help feed local families, all while jamming out to their favorite throwbacks from the 70s, 80s, 90s and today.

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There will be light refreshments and a cash bar.

Space is limited to 100 participants, so early registration is encouraged. You can do that by clicking here.

Tickets are $25 per person.

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