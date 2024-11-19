Warm afternoon ahead of our next cold front

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Partly to mostly cloudy this morning.

Cool in the 50s across NE Florida and SE Georgia

Dry daytime today with highs in the lower 80s

Record high for today is 84 degrees (1938 & 1958).

A few showers make it into Inland SE Georgia near or after sunset tonight.

Scattered showers move into NE Florida near or just before midnight and linger overnight

Scattered showers possible on Wednesday as a cold front pushes through during the afternoon

Highs in the 70s tomorrow

We drop to the 40s by Thursday morning inland and 50s at the coast.

Cool temperatures continue for the end of the work week and weekend.

TROPICS:

No concerns in the tropics.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and warm. HIGH: 82 (Record: 84 - 1938/1958)

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers moving in late. LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Turning breezy. 65/79

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, much colder. Breezy. 49/66

FRIDAY: Sunny and cool. 42/64

SATURDAY: Sunny and cool. 39/64

SUNDAY: Sunny. 40/64

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 44/74

