Warm afternoon before a few storms and widespread weekend rainfall

Jacksonville, FLA. — The First Alert Weather team is tracking temperatures in the 60s and 70s to start this Friday.

The morning commute with be dry.

Expect highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s inland, and mid-80s at the coast.

We will see a few showers and storms to begin to develop between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. closer to the coast.

Showers and storms increase in coverage this weekend.

Some neighborhoods could see and additional 4″ to 5″ of rain through early next week.

The heaviest rain days appear to be Sunday and Monday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Warm. Scattered afternoon / early evening showers/storms. HIGH: 91

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, mild and muggy. Lingering shower early. LOW: 69

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with occasional showers/storms. 69/81

MOTHER’S DAY: Mostly cloudy with showers/storms at times. 68/80

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms. 68/82

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers/storms early. 68/85

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. 63/88

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. 65/91

