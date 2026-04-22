WATCH LIVE: Accused killers of Jacksonville rapper Foolio on trial

TAMPA, Fla. — Charles Jones, known by his stage name Julio Foolio, was shot and killed in June 2024 while celebrating his 26th birthday in Tampa. Opening statements of his accused killers began Wednesday.

Sean Gathright, Rashad Murphy, Davion Murphy and Isaiah Chance are facing first-degree murder charges.

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