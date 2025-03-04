TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday morning delivered the annual State of the State address to the Florida Legislature.

You can click the link below to watch, or you can watch the video player.

STATE OF THE STATE ADDRESS WATCH: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis delivers annual State of the State address Posted by Action News Jax on Tuesday, March 4, 2025

