WATCH LIVE: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp gives update on response to wildfires in Brantley, Echols

WARE COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is giving an update on the Highway 82 Fire in Brantley County and the Pineland Road Fire in Echols County.

It’s happening at 11:45 a.m. You can watch by clicking the link below:

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