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WATCH LIVE: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp gives update on response to wildfires in Brantley, Echols

By Amanda Winkle, Action News Jax
US Wildfires The photo provided by the Office of Gov. Brian Kemp shows smoke produced from a wildfire in Brantley County, Ga., Friday, April 24, 2026. (Office of Gov. Brian Kemp via AP) (AP)
By Amanda Winkle, Action News Jax

WARE COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is giving an update on the Highway 82 Fire in Brantley County and the Pineland Road Fire in Echols County.

It’s happening at 11:45 a.m. You can watch by clicking the link below:

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Amanda Winkle

Amanda Winkle, Action News Jax

Amanda Winkle is the digital content manager for Action News Jax.

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