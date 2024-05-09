First Alert Weather: Tornado watch until 9 p.m. for Duval, Nassau and all local Georgia counties

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking a tornado warning for Pierce and Ware counties in Southeast Georgia.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

A tornado watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for Duval and Nassau counties in Florida and all of Southeast Georgia in our viewing areas.

It will be much cooler and much less humid for the weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Buresh said heavy to severe storms will sweep across Southeast Georgia through early evening with potential for damaging winds, possibly an isolated tornado.

From roughly 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. there will be a chance for a few storms for Metro Jacksonville and Northeast Florida. There SHOULD be weaker but a few strong storms will still be possible with gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning.

Hot temperatures in the 90s are helping to fuel the storms as the same front that caused severe weather last night and on Wednesday is to our north and west.

More scattered storms are expected for Friday with a severe risk again.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.