‘Watch out for each other:’ AAA gives drivers and trick-or-treaters Halloween safety reminders

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thousands of families in our area will be out trick-or-treating on Tuesday night, and making sure the kids are safe is a priority, especially when it comes to crossing the streets.

AAA said it’s important for everyone, walking or driving, to look out for each other on Halloween night.

“It’s extremely important for drivers to remember that they are sharing the road with children and with parents,” Mark Jenkins, AAA Spokesperson, said.

AAA said Halloween can easily turn into a traffic safety nightmare.

According to Safe Kids Worldwide, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year.

“We want parents to be especially alert, we want to make sure that they are crossing at a crosswalk,” Torine Creppy, president of Safe Kids Worldwide, said. “Most importantly with their costumes we want to make sure that they don’t cover their face.”

Creppy also said it’s important to make sure kids are easily seen on Halloween night. Likewise, it’s critical that they are able to see as well.

“We want them to be able to see as they’re crossing the street, and most importantly wear light color clothing or a retroreflective sticker so that the driver can see them,” Creppy said.

AAA wants to send out reminders that drivers should slow down, constantly scan the road for pedestrians, avoid distractions, and never drive impaired.

“Everyone needs to pay close attention and watch out for each other,” Jenkins said.

