Here’s how you can stay safe while driving or trick-or-treating this Halloween

TAMPA, Fla. — AAA is warning drivers that Halloween can easily turn into a traffic safety nightmare.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The holiday is one of the deadliest days of the year for pedestrians. On average, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year, according to Safe Kids Worldwide.

“There is an increased risk of pedestrian crashes on Halloween night, especially involving children,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA. “We encourage drivers to slow down, constantly scan the road for pedestrians, avoid distractions, and never drive impaired.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

AAA offers the following safety reminders:

Motorists-

Wear your seatbelts and drive slowly through neighborhoods. Driving five miles per hour slower than the posted speed limit will give you extra time to react to children who may dart out in front of you.

Avoid distractions, such as checking social media, sending text messages and talking on the phone, while driving.

Drive sober. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 7,388 pedestrians were killed in 2021, a 13% increase from 2020. More than 60,000 pedestrians were injured nationwide.

Read: JSO: Traffic division working traffic crash with serious injuries in Baymeadows area

Trick-or-Treaters-

Cross the street using traffic signals and crosswalks. Look both ways before crossing and keep an eye on the road while you are crossing.

Use the sidewalk. If one is not available, walk facing traffic and stay as far to the left as possible.

Wear bright-colored clothing or costumes with reflective material or tape for the best visibility. Avoid masks that hinder your view.

Stay in familiar neighborhoods. Only visit homes that have the porch light on, and never go into a stranger’s house.

Read: More than a quarter of downtown Jacksonville’s office space sits vacant

Parents-

Walk with your children as they go door-to-door. Be sure to show them safe places to cross the street.

Have children carry a glow stick or flashlight to help them see and be seen by drivers.

Avoid being on your phone while walking or supervising children. If using social media, post pictures and updates before or after you go trick-or-treating.

Read: LIST: Halloween events taking place in the Jacksonville area

Party Hosts-

Serve plenty of food and provide non-alcoholic beverage options.

Collect car keys from guests who are drinking.

Prepare to call taxis and rideshares. If possible, provide sleeping accommodations, or if you are sober, drive your guest home.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.