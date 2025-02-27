Watch: St. Johns County Sheriff’s Air Unit helps distressed pilot land safely

A private aircraft lost power 3,000 feet over the St. Johns River on Feb. 4. The pilot wanted to land at a private airport, but there were no lights on the runway preventing him from locating it, according to a post on the St. Johns County sheriff’s Facebook page.

To the rescue were St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Air Unit pilots Casey Kumar and Tactical Flight Officer Stephen Reece. The sheriff’s office pilots responded to the area and made contact with the distressed pilot who regained power at about 1,500 feet over the airport, the Facebook post states.

“They [pilots] used the helicopters spotlight to illuminate the runway so the aircraft could make a safe landing,” the Facebook post states. “Emergency personnel responded to assist the crew of the aircraft on the ground. No injuries were reported.”

