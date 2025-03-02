Water main issue closes part of Riverside Avenue ahead of upcoming week, per FDOT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation announced the closure of Southwest Riverside Ave (SR 211) due to a water main rupture.

The rupture occurred during milling operations on Riverside Avenue on Saturday, March 1. JEA crews completed repairs early on Saturday, however, construction crews are unable to open the roadway until paving operations can be completed as the base materials were too saturated.

The southwest-bound lane between Barrs St. and Goodwin St. will remain closed Tuesday, March 4, for road work.

Motorists heading southwest on SR 211 will continue to be detoured to Oak Street during the closure

