‘We both really want to get to yes:’ Mayor-Elect Donna Deegan weighs in on Jags Stadium renovation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayor-Elect Donna Deegan indicated Wednesday she hopes to get to a ‘yes’ on a stadium renovation deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Both Mayor-Elect Donna Deegan and Jags leadership have been clear they don’t plan to show their hand before negotiations officially begin, but Deegan did drop some hints she shares some common goals with the team.

The Jaguars want a 50/50 split between public and private funds for the proposed $2 billion stadium renovation and new entertainment district on the Eastside.

At least publicly they’re not budging on that sales pitch.

“Are you negotiating for the city?” said Jags owner Shad Kahn Monday when asked whether there was flexibility in the 50/50 ask.

“When they designate you as the official negotiator, I’ll answer that question,” said Jags President when asked a similar question the same day.

Deegan also declined to weigh in on the proposed 50/50 split.

“I’m gonna answer you the same way that I’ve answered you every time that you’ve asked me that question for the last serval months, but I understand why you have to keep asking. I get it,” said Deegan.

While she wouldn’t talk numbers, she said it’s her hope to strike a deal in the end.

“Frankly, we both really want to get to yes,” said Deegan.

Jags leadership has stated they see the stadium renovation and entertainment district as a package deal.

Mayor-Elect suggested Wednesday, she’s open to the idea.

“I do appreciate that there are other things that need to happen. I’d like to have some conversations around what that looks like and I’m sure we will, but I am not at all disappointed that that at least is something that’s been part of the process of discussion,” said Deegan.

Those words will likely be received as encouraging among those who are hoping to see a deal struck.

There’s a long way to go though, and negotiations can’t officially begin until Deegan is sworn in on July 1st.

