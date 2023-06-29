‘We need your help;’ Final free, public vote to choose a name for Jacksonville Zoo’s jaguar cub

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens has narrowed down naming options for their new jaguar cub and they need your help.

In a social media post from the zoo’s account, they thanked everyone who donated to help #NameThatJag. Those who donated had their name thrown into a hat to be voted on.

Now that the donation portion of the event is over, the public is being asked to participate in choosing out of 4 name options. This is a free, public vote that will end on Jun. 30.

In order to vote, visit the zoo’s Instagram Stories and/or Twitter poll to choose from the 4 remaining jag cub name options. The votes will be tallied from all social media polls and the winner will be announced on Jun. 30.

The following names and their meaning are:

A) Banks - Homage to the St. Johns River and the home of our football team.

B) Tabai (TAH-BY) - Short for “Ah Tabai,” which is the Mayan god of the hunt and protector of animals.

C) Duwey - A nickname for our county and the Jacksonville Jaguar’s rally cry: DUUUVAL.

D) Zuco (ZOO-CO) - A nod to the cub’s paternal grandparents, Zassi and Tuco.

To vote, click here for Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens Twitter account. You can also vote by looking for their Instagram Stories.

