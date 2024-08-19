WEEKEND SPOTLIGHT: Train Summer Road Trip, PAW Patrol Live! and more family fun

Jacksonville, Fl — This weekend in NE Florida features music, art, Broadway, and PAW Patrol! Find a full menu of events of any taste below:

Asian Night Market at Asian Square Market - Friday-Sunday this weekend only from 4:00 - 11:00 pm explore 15+ local vendors, karaoke, dance & more with the Jacksonville community at 5801 Normandy Boulevard.

Thursday, August 22:

Train - Summer Road Trip 2024 with special guest Yacht Rock Revue - 7:30 pm - Daily’s Place

Friday, August 23:

The Main Event: Improv Comedy for Everyone! - 7:30 pm - 2292 Mayport Road

Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons - 7:00 pm - FOX 30

Saturday, August 24:

Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm -

PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite” - 10:00 am and 2:00 pm - Moran Theater

MAME The Broadway Musical - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Caribbean Carnival - 12:00 pm - Metropolitan Park

An Evening With John Legend: A Night of Songs And Stories - 8:00 pm - Daily’s Place

Sunday, August 25:

PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite” - 11:00 am and 3:00 pm - Moran Theater

MAME The Broadway Musical - 2:00 pm - Florida Theatre

River City Pride Pageant - 6:00 pm - Friday Musicale 645 Oak St.

Monday, August 26:

Charley Crockett - $10 Cowboy Tour with special guest Lee Fields - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre



