Welcome to Rockville releases full 150+ band lineup

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla — One of the biggest rock festivals in North America released its full lineup. Over 150 rock and metal bands will be performing at Welcome to Rockville from May 7-10 at the Daytona International Speedway.
My Chemical Romance, Bring Me The Horizon, Foo Fighters, and Guns N’ Roses will headline the four-day headbanging festival. Some of the notable bands include black metal icons Cradle of Filth, Alice Cooper, Jacksonville-based Yellowcard, Orlando-based Sleeping with Sirens, legendary punk rock group The Offspring, Ocala-based A Day to Remember, Tampa-based Underoath, Rise Against, and Staind.
Other bands announced for the festival include:
- All Time Low
- Apocalyptica
- Architects
- Atreyu
- Avatar
- Badflower
- Black Label Society
- Black Veil Brides
- Breaking Benjamin
- Coal Chamber
- Coheed and Cambria
- Dance Gavin Dance
- Dethklok
- Dragonforce
- Five Finger Death Punch
- Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm
- Godsmack
- Gym Class Heroes
- Highly Suspect
- Hollywood Undead
- Ice Nine Kills
- In Flames
- Lamb of God
- Lorna Shore
- Mayday Parade
- Motionless in White
- Paleface Swiss
- Parkway Drive
- Plain White T’s
- Polaris
- Poppy
- Sepultura
- Sevendust
- Simple Plan
- Slaughter to Prevail
- Starset
- Static-X
- Story of the Year
- Suicidal Tendencies
- Switchfoot
- The Home Team
- The Warning
- Tom Morello
- Turnstile
- We The Kings
- Whitechapel
- Zakk Sabbath
You can see the full 150+ band lineup and what days they’re performing on the festival’s website. The festival says 2025’s Welcome to Rockville had 230,000 fans in attendance.
