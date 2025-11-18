Welcome to Rockville releases full 150+ band lineup

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla — One of the biggest rock festivals in North America released its full lineup. Over 150 rock and metal bands will be performing at Welcome to Rockville from May 7-10 at the Daytona International Speedway.

My Chemical Romance, Bring Me The Horizon, Foo Fighters, and Guns N’ Roses will headline the four-day headbanging festival. Some of the notable bands include black metal icons Cradle of Filth, Alice Cooper, Jacksonville-based Yellowcard, Orlando-based Sleeping with Sirens, legendary punk rock group The Offspring, Ocala-based A Day to Remember, Tampa-based Underoath, Rise Against, and Staind.

Other bands announced for the festival include:

All Time Low

Apocalyptica

Architects

Atreyu

Avatar

Badflower

Black Label Society

Black Veil Brides

Breaking Benjamin

Coal Chamber

Coheed and Cambria

Dance Gavin Dance

Dethklok

Dragonforce

Five Finger Death Punch

Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm

Godsmack

Gym Class Heroes

Highly Suspect

Hollywood Undead

Ice Nine Kills

In Flames

Lamb of God

Lorna Shore

Mayday Parade

Motionless in White

Paleface Swiss

Parkway Drive

Plain White T’s

Polaris

Poppy

Sepultura

Sevendust

Simple Plan

Slaughter to Prevail

Starset

Static-X

Story of the Year

Suicidal Tendencies

Switchfoot

The Home Team

The Warning

Tom Morello

Turnstile

We The Kings

Whitechapel

Zakk Sabbath

You can see the full 150+ band lineup and what days they’re performing on the festival’s website. The festival says 2025’s Welcome to Rockville had 230,000 fans in attendance.

