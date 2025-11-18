Local

Welcome to Rockville releases full 150+ band lineup

By Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla — One of the biggest rock festivals in North America released its full lineup. Over 150 rock and metal bands will be performing at Welcome to Rockville from May 7-10 at the Daytona International Speedway.

My Chemical Romance, Bring Me The Horizon, Foo Fighters, and Guns N’ Roses will headline the four-day headbanging festival. Some of the notable bands include black metal icons Cradle of Filth, Alice Cooper, Jacksonville-based Yellowcard, Orlando-based Sleeping with Sirens, legendary punk rock group The Offspring, Ocala-based A Day to Remember, Tampa-based Underoath, Rise Against, and Staind.

Other bands announced for the festival include:

  • All Time Low
  • Apocalyptica
  • Architects
  • Atreyu
  • Avatar
  • Badflower
  • Black Label Society
  • Black Veil Brides
  • Breaking Benjamin
  • Coal Chamber
  • Coheed and Cambria
  • Dance Gavin Dance
  • Dethklok
  • Dragonforce
  • Five Finger Death Punch
  • Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm
  • Godsmack
  • Gym Class Heroes
  • Highly Suspect
  • Hollywood Undead
  • Ice Nine Kills
  • In Flames
  • Lamb of God
  • Lorna Shore
  • Mayday Parade
  • Motionless in White
  • Paleface Swiss
  • Parkway Drive
  • Plain White T’s
  • Polaris
  • Poppy
  • Sepultura
  • Sevendust
  • Simple Plan
  • Slaughter to Prevail
  • Starset
  • Static-X
  • Story of the Year
  • Suicidal Tendencies
  • Switchfoot
  • The Home Team
  • The Warning
  • Tom Morello
  • Turnstile
  • We The Kings
  • Whitechapel
  • Zakk Sabbath

You can see the full 150+ band lineup and what days they’re performing on the festival’s website. The festival says 2025’s Welcome to Rockville had 230,000 fans in attendance.

Chase Bunker

Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV

Chase Bunker is a reporter and evening anchor for WOKV. Chase comes to Jacksonville from sister station WDBO in Orlando where he worked as a producer and a fill-in reporter and host.

