Westbound lanes of the Mathews Bridge will be closed this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As part of a rehabilitation project on the Mathews Bridge, a westbound directional closure of the bridge is planned this weekend.

According to FDOT, the westbound lanes of the bridge will close at 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, and reopen by 6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 12. Westbound drivers will detour via the Hart Bridge during the directional closure. Both eastbound travel lanes will remain open to traffic.

For more information visit www.FL511.com

