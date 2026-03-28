FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Organizers of the Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival say parking will stay the same as in past years, despite concerns about the city’s new paid parking program.

The festival runs May 1 through May 3 in downtown Fernandina Beach.

Officials say the city’s paid parking will be waived from Thursday at 5 p.m. through Sunday evening during the festival.

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There will be two main parking options. A park-and-ride lot at Fernandina Beach High School will cost a $15 donation and include a free shuttle. A park-and-walk lot at Buccaneer Field will cost a $20 donation.

Organizers say there will also be free street parking and other private lots available around the area.

What to know about parking for this year’s Shrimp Festival

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Several downtown streets, including Centre Street and nearby roads, will be closed to traffic during the event.

The Shrimp Festival is one of the largest events in Nassau County and features food, live entertainment, vendors, and a parade.

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