What led the Jaguars to re-sign Montaric Brown and Dennis Gardeck?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With some big-name free agents set to hit Free Agency, namely Travis Etienne and Devin Lloyd, many were curious how general manager James Gladstone and company would elect to spend the team’s rather scarce funds.

Maybe unsurprisingly, the Jaguars had a quiet first day of legal tampering. In fact, they are just one of four teams to not agree to terms with an external free agent; however, they did agree to re-sign two in-house players who were paramount to the team’s defensive success last season.

Those two are cornerback Montaric Brown and linebacker Dennis Gardeck. What was it about these two players that enamoured Jacksonville’s front office?

Montaric Brown

The former seventh-round pick’s payday has come! Brown has stuck it out with the Jaguars, largely playing a special teams, depth role for much of his career. That all changed when injuries struck the Jags’ secondary this past season. Brown quickly flew up the depth chart, filling in as the team’s starting outside corner.

With a new opportunity to prove himself and a far more advantageous zone system, Brown immediately shone. Across 15 games and 12 starts, Brown allowed a completion rate of just 54.0%, collecting 9 PBUs and 2 interceptions in the process. His 45.8 NFL Rating allowed in zone coverage was the best among all NFL cornerbacks, per Pro Football Focus.

The Jaguars were set to lose both starting outside corners (Montaric Brown, Greg Newsome II) and 51% of total snaps at the position from last season. With how well Brown played in 2025, it seemed only logical that Gladstone would look to bring him back. It comes in the form of a shiny, new three-year, $33 million contract.

Dennis Gardeck

Dennis Gardeck seems about as Duval as it gets. From the long, blonde surfer hair to his attitude on the field, he just screams Jacksonville. So, it’s only fitting he is set to return after agreeing to terms with the Jaguars on the first day of legal tampering.

From the outside looking in, one might not initially see the value of Dennis Gardeck in Jacksonville. For much of last season, he was overshadowed by teammates Foye Oluokun and Devin Lloyd. When he got his opportunities, Gardeck made them count.

In Anthony Campanile’s defensive scheme, blitzing is almost a necessity for linebackers. The Jaguars’ 62 pressures at linebacker ranked second-most of any team. Devin Lloyd’s 25 pressures ranked third, while Gardeck’s 23 ranked sixth.

Not bad considering his snap count. Gardeck actually ranked ninth among all LBs with a 15.3% Pass-Rush Win %, according to Pro Football Focus. With Lloyd moving on, Gardeck’s role as a blitzing linebacker could be widely expanded in 2026. He was also credited with just three missed tackles on the season.

