Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar opens in St. Johns Town Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar opened on Nov. 7 in the St. johns Town Center.

According to a news release, the 8,500-square-foot space is made to accommodate more than 350 guests.

The restaurant offers indoor and outdoor seating, two bars, an Airstream that seats 12, two private dining rooms, and a Whiskey Wall. The wall has more than 200 spirits.

It’s located at 10209 River Coast Drive.

