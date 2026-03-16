White House Chief of Staff, Florida political strategist Susie Wiles diagnosed with breast cancer

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Monday his chief of staff, Susie Wiles, was diagnosed with early stage breast cancer.

Trump made the announcement on his Truth Social account around noon.

Trump said Wiles, 68, is making moves to combat the cancer early instead of waiting.

He said while she undergoes treatment, she will continue in her role as chief of staff at the White House.

Wiles has to the River City, from working with two Jacksonville mayors, living in Ponte Vedra Beach and helping with prominent Florida Republicans’ campaigns.

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Wiles worked in the offices of former Jacksonville mayors John Delaney and John Peyton.

She went from Duval County, then took on the state of Florida helping Rick Scott with his campaign 2010 and then with Governor Ron DeSantis in his campaign in 2018.

Former Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry previously told Action News Jax that Wiles even helped with his campaign when he ran for mayor.

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