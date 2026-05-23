White House lockdown lifted after possible gunfire heard near the North Lawn

WASHINGTON, D.C. — What sounded like dozens of gunshots rang out near the White House on Saturday, according to CBS News.

Several reporters, including CBS News’ Aaron Navarro, were on the North Lawn of the White House when they heard around 20 gunshots just after 6 p.m. See video of the moment shots rang out, above.

Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi told CBS News that the agency was aware of “reports of shots fired near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW” and is “working to corroborate the information with personnel on the ground.”

CNN reports that reporters were ushered inside and told to shelter in place as the White House went on lockdown. CNN says the lockdown was lifted just after 6:45 p.m.

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