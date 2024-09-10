Wild Adventures announces major expansion of Water’s Edge for 2025

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Wild Adventures Theme Park has unveiled exciting plans to expand Water’s Edge, its popular lakeside boardwalk and entertainment area, with a grand opening for 2025.

The expansion promises even more opportunities for families to enjoy unforgettable experiences together.

Visitors will be welcomed through a festive, iconic gateway into the heart of the park’s central lagoon, where they will find three new family rides, up-close animal encounters, and classic midway games. Food options will expand with new delicious bites, and guests can access creature comforts throughout the area.

In a park first, Wild Adventures will also introduce a Quiet Room—an inviting space designed to provide a peaceful retreat for guests with sensory sensitivities.

Season passes for 2025 are already available, with the park offering the best deal of the year for those who purchase early. Guests who secure their passes now will also enjoy the remainder of the 2024 season.

For more details, visit Wild Adventures’ official website.

