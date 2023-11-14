Willie Nelson & Family to perform at The Amp early next year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., — County music legend Willie Nelson is coming back to St. Augustine. Tickets are on sale this week for two shows booked on Feb. 14 and Feb. 15, 2024.

The public can buy tickets starting Fri., Nov. 17 at 10 a.m.

“With a seven-decade career, Willie Nelson has earned every conceivable award as a musician and amassed reputable credentials as an author, actor, and activist,” The St. Augustine Amphitheatre said in a statement.

Nelson was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 3.

Gates are set to open for Willie Nelson & Family at 6 p.m. on both dates with the concert set to begin at 7:30 p.m.

