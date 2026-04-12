Willie Nelson & Family to perform at St. Augustine Amphitheatre in May

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Willie Nelson & Family will return to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Thursday, May 21.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets, priced from $76.60 to $161.65, are on sale at theamp.com, AXS, or in person at the venue’s box office.

With a career spanning seven decades, Nelson remains a defining figure in American music and culture. Beyond his extensive recording catalog, he has built a career as an author, actor and activist while continuing to tour and headline major events, including the Outlaw Music Festival.

In recent years, Nelson has maintained a prolific pace, releasing the Grammy-winning album “A Beautiful Time” and celebrating his 90th birthday with a star-studded concert film. He was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.