Winn-Dixie, Harveys Supermarket donates 7,000 Thanksgiving meals to families in need

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, is kicking off the season of giving by donating Thanksgiving meals to 7,000 individuals and families experiencing hunger across the Southeast.

Meals were also distributed to 500 First Coast military families through a partnership with the First Coast YMCA.

