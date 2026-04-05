Winning $33K lottery tickets sold at St. Augustine, Palm Springs grocery stores

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Winning Florida Lottery tickets were sold at Publix stores in St. Augustine and Palm Springs.

Both winners matched all five numbers in the Fantasy 5 Midday Draw.

The winning ticket is worth $33,472.25.

One was sold at Publix, 125 Jenkins St. in St. Augustine, and the other at Publix, 1700 South Congress Avenue in Palm Springs.

The winning numbers were 4-11-19-23-24.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.