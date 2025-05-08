Winning Fantasy 5 lottery ticket sold at Jacksonville store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A winning Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket was sold at a Jacksonville store. The lucky winner hit all five numbers in Wednesday’s Evening Draw.

The winning ticket was purchased at Kangaroo Phillips Hwy, 7148 Phillips Highway, Jacksonville.

Another winner was sold in Hialeah. Both will pocket $57,818.

Read: Winning lottery ticket worth $8.75 million sold at Jacksonville Beach store

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.