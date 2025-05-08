Winning lottery ticket worth $8.75 million sold at Jacksonville Beach store

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A lucky winner hit all six numbers Wednesday after buying a Florida Lotto X ticket at a Jacksonville Beach gas station.

The $2 ticket was purchased at J and J Food Store, 632 Beach Blvd., according to a Florida Lottery news release. The estimated jackpot - $8.75 million. The winning numbers - 1-8-12-24-33-47.

The next Florida Lotto X drawing is May 10 with an estimated $1 million jackpot which rolls over if there’s no winner.

