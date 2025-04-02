Winning Fantasy 5 ticket with $63K prize sold at Jacksonville Publix

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A winning Fantasy 5 ticket was sold in Jacksonville on Friday, the Florida Lottery said.

The winning ticket, which had a prize of $63,774.75, was sold at Publix at 2875 University Boulevard West.

The winning numbers, which were 1-8-16-21-35, came from the evening draw.

Another winning ticket, which had the same numbers and will receive the same prize, was sold in Lakeland.

